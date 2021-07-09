Statue, Mural & Today's Young Milwaukee Players Honor Baseball Great Hank Aaron

Throughout its history, Nike has chosen to align with athletes that not only champion the pinnacle of sport, but also of social justice. Few have an illustrious track record on both ends like the legendary Hank Aaron does, and for the upcoming 2021 MLB All-Star festivities, Nike has teamed up Ken Griffey Jr. to honor the late legend with a special pair of footwear for next week’s festivities. The Nike Air Griffey Max Metal (the on-field version of the ever-popular Air Griffey Max 1) is decorated with signature detailing of the four jerseys that Hank wore throughout his career – the Indianapolis Clowns, the Milwaukee Braves, Atlanta Braves, and the Milwaukee Brewers. On the interior of the ankle strap is a crowded cluster of his massive achievements, which include 25 All-Star Game selections, his 755 home runs, and many more marks that may never be replicated. His 44 jersey number is featured on the lockdown portion of the strap, while a sockliner features a bottlecap – a nod to Hank’s penchant to practice his swing using found objects.