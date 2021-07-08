The Top 9 Zero Gravity Chairs to Lounge in This Summer

Safety is the name of the game when it comes to fun on the water with kids. Water wings and other blow-up toys are just that, fun ways to float your kids’ boat, but not life-saving devices in emergency situations. More children ages one to four die from drowning than any other cause, save birth defects, and the Centers for Disease Control stresses the need for life jackets in, around and just outside of rivers, lakes and oceans, even if children are confident swimmers. We reviewed professional recommendations first to get a sense of the safest and highest quality life jackets available. We also studied the U.S. Coast Guard’s recommendations and looked at consumer reviews to find the best, safest—and most fun-ready—options on the market.