The Top 9 Zero Gravity Chairs to Lounge in This Summer

By Rachel Klein
goodhousekeeping.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe science behind zero gravity chairs is based on the concept of neutral body posture, developed by NASA in the 1970s while astronauts spent time at Skylab, the first U.S. space station. While we’d love to geek out on the topic here, all you really need to know if you’re in the market for one of these popular loungers is that they’re designed to take pressure off your body—particularly your joints and back—so you can relax in complete comfort. If that sounds like your jam, read on for our top recommendations.

