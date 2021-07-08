Montana’s Legendary Roadkill Saloon in McLeod is For Sale

Missoula's in the midst of pretty much its hottest summer ever, and as a result, we've been seeing a lot of smoke carrying over from wildfires in other parts of the country. The air quality in town has been less than ideal, and compared to the rest of Montana, Missoula has been seeing some of the worst of it. This weekend, the county is about to enact Stage II Fire Restrictions, which will hopefully help prevent the air from getting worse in the coming weeks.