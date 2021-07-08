Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula County, MT

An Early Start to the Missoula Valley’s Wildfire Smoke Season

By Peter Christian
Posted by 
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Missoula’s summer wildfire smoke season has arrived early. Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield has details. “We've had some smoke drift into our area from some fires that popped up in southwestern Washington and Idaho,” said Coefield. “A little bit west of Mineral County,” she said. The Idaho fires really started going just yesterday and we had some breezes that picked up the smoke and delivered it into our area. You probably noticed that last night. It was getting kind of grim. And we did see some of that smoke settle down into our valleys and particularly in Frenchtown in and then in Seeley Lake this morning where conditions were raised to Unhealthy for Sensitive Group levels.”

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Idaho State
City
Frenchtown, MT
State
Washington State
City
Seeley Lake, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Valleys#Kgvo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Rivers Becoming Too Low and Too Hot for Fish

The continuing drought and the early fire season continue to cause major restrictions throughout Montana. In Western Montana, Stage 2 fire restrictions have been put on most lands, including, most recently, on those of the Bureau of Land Management. But, starting in southwest Montana and on into eastern Montana, it's the rivers that are, literally, taking the heat.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

What to Know Before You Go Huckleberry Picking in Montana

Confession: I'm born and raised in Missoula and I've never been huckleberry picking. I've certainly consumed my share of huckleberries, and all of my in-laws seem to love picking them by the gallons. But when we are all up at the lake together, and there's a choice of being in the lake/laying in the sun, or going out into the woods in 90 degree scorching heat to pick berries, call me crazy, but I've never chosen the latter. Thank Grohl for my in-laws though, Mom/aunts/sisters/brothers all make a mean Huckleberry Buckle!
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Upcoming Fireworks Night With Missoula PaddleHeads Postponed

Well, file this one under the "that's a bummer" category. The Missoula PaddleHeads announced today that they'll postpone the upcoming fireworks night that was scheduled for July 30. Does it make sense to postpone with the dry weather and the risk of fires at a heightened level? Yep. But that doesn't mean we have to be happy about it - we love fireworks night!
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Have You Been To These One-Of-A-Kind Attractions In Montana?

Montana has become more and more of a tourist destination over the last few years, and for good reason - beautiful skies (when it's not smoky outside), lots of outdoor activity, a couple of major national parks... we've kind of got it all. Heck, multiple towns in the state have recently been named top spots for small-town getaways and summer vacation spots.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Two Aggressive Black Bears Recently Euthanized Near Missoula

After relocation efforts failed and there were more signs of dangerous behavior, wildlife management specialists felt there were no other options. Associated Press tells us that two black bears have been euthanized in separate incidents near Missoula this month, most recently this past weekend in the Rattlesnake area. Even though berries are starting to ripen so there is a natural food source more readily available, the temptations to score much tastier goodies may be too much for some bears.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

The COVID Delta Variant Has Officially Reached Missoula

You've probably seen the phrase "Delta variant" popping up in the news a lot over the last few weeks, and maybe you weren't totally clear on exactly what that means. Essentially, it's a new mutation of the coronavirus, an even more contagious strain than what the world has been dealing with for the last year-and-a-half.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

U of M Now Offering a River Recreation Shuttle

At the start of summer I told you about the new Missoula business that makes floating easy by providing tubes, drop off, and pick up, and we've been seeing floaters utilizing their services all summer. Now there's another option for drop off and pick up on the river. The University...
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Is Anyone Else Noticing a Red Bull Shortage in Montana?

I can handle a world without toilet paper, I can NOT handle a world without Red Bull. Are you having a hard time finding it at your regular stops? Yeah, me too. A couple of weekends ago we met up with a bunch of family in the Big Fork/Swan Lake area and I had forgotten to bring Red Bull, I was distracted with packing up all of the baby needs, if you've had a newborn, you get it. I thought I'd just grab a few when we got there, but that didn't happen. There was no sugar free Red Bull in Ferndale, so anytime a family member would go there, they would return with a regular Red Bull, which was fine, but as the week progressed, there was no RB there, or in Big Fork, as you can see in the sad photo above.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Local Group Making Sure all Missoula Kids Can Have a Skateboard

Have you ever heard of 4Missoula? I was aimlessly scrolling through Facebook today when I happened to see a post about the organization. It caught my attention and I started poking around, reading comments, and following links. Usually when I do that, I'll waste five minutes and not get much out of it. But today I learned about a pretty cool group that's doing some great things to help low-income kids.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Emergency Rental and Housing Assistance Available to Montanans

The Montana Department of Commerce recently announced that more than $10 million in rent and utility assistance has already been paid to support Montanans who have experienced hardships during the pandemic, and with many facing eviction, they say more support is available. Montana Housing Division Administrator Cheryl Cohen described the...
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Here’s How Missoula Can Donate Air Filters During Fire Season

Missoula's in the midst of pretty much its hottest summer ever, and as a result, we've been seeing a lot of smoke carrying over from wildfires in other parts of the country. The air quality in town has been less than ideal, and compared to the rest of Montana, Missoula has been seeing some of the worst of it. This weekend, the county is about to enact Stage II Fire Restrictions, which will hopefully help prevent the air from getting worse in the coming weeks.
LifestylePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Going-to-the-Sun Road Ticket Requirement = Slew of One Star Glacier Reviews

Necessary or not, you knew the newly required $2 Going-to-the-Sun Road reservation ticket in Glacier National Park wasn't going to fly well with park-goers. There has been a massive increase in frustrated patrons leaving one-star reviews for Glacier National Park. Not surprising. It's not really about the cost of "the reservation" ticket, but about the frustrations of making the reservations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy