Big Reward Offered for Stolen Missoula Bengal

Growing up, it was one of the most recognizable sounds during summer time. I'm talking about the sound of an ice cream truck slowly making it's way to your neighborhood. You could be in the middle of building the Taj Mahal of tree forts, and you would drop everything to run into the house and beg for money. "MOM! THE ICE CREAM TRUCK IS COMING! MOM! MOM! MOM!" Eventually "Mom" would kick you down some change from her purse, and off you went. You would sprint out of the door like an Olympic track and field star. Hoping that the slow moving vehicle didn't already move on to another neighborhood. When you finally catch the truck, you are stuck trying to figure out what treat you would like. Do you try something new, or just go with what you always get?