Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashville, OH

Vause turns 100!

Circleville Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHVILLE — Virgie Vause was born 100 years ago this week. On July 8, 1921, Virgie Lee Six Vause was born at her childhood home in Ashville, Ohio. Virgie started grade school at Walnut Elementary and then moved to Ashville, where she graduated high school in 1939. She met her future husband while in high school, in 1938. Growing up, she enjoyed riding the train from Ashville to Circleville, getting nickel ice cream on Children’s Day at the church and going to the movies in Circleville with her mother for 25 cents.

www.circlevilleherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Ashville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Basketball#Cattle#The Citizen S Bank#Ashville Elementary#Village Chapel Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days. The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy