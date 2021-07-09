Vause turns 100!

ASHVILLE — Virgie Vause was born 100 years ago this week. On July 8, 1921, Virgie Lee Six Vause was born at her childhood home in Ashville, Ohio. Virgie started grade school at Walnut Elementary and then moved to Ashville, where she graduated high school in 1939. She met her future husband while in high school, in 1938. Growing up, she enjoyed riding the train from Ashville to Circleville, getting nickel ice cream on Children’s Day at the church and going to the movies in Circleville with her mother for 25 cents.