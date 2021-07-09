Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Who Is New MCU Star, Yelena Belova, From Black Widow?

By Greg Atoms
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Geeks all over the Ark-La-Tex are getting back to the movies, and back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in droves today as Black Widow debuts (finally). The movie was supposed to be released back in 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic, the movie was delayed until this summer.

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Black Widow#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
MoviesEW.com

Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize. It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.
MoviesNewsweek

Where the 'Black Widow' Movie Fits Into the MCU

Black Widow met an untimely and heartbreaking demise in Avengers: Endgame, but somehow she's back for a new standalone Marvel movie. Scarlett Johansson has played the conflicted hero in nine Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including Black Widow which arrives in theaters and on Disney+ this week. Viewers may be confused...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Star Tom Holland Has High Praise For Black Widow

Tom Holland might have spent the last few years as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular characters, but he’s been a fan of the franchise for much longer than that. The actor was only 11 years old when Iron Man hit theaters in May 2008, and he would never have imagined that he’d be sharing so much screentime with Robert Downey Jr. a decade later. Holland is well known for keeping up to date with the MCU’s latest projects, so it’s no surprise that he’s already weighed in with his thoughts on Black Widow.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow End Credits Scene: What Does Yelena Bulova’s End Credits Mean?

WARNING: This article contains full spoilers for Black Widow. Black Widow fans have now seen the full story of Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) after it came to an end with her first and only solo movie. Although the origins of the deadly killer were explored in the film, this is the last time viewers will see the hero on screen. However, the same cannot be said of newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

New ‘Black Widow’ Featurette Teases Future Of the MCU

Marvel has shared a new action-packed featurette in advance of Black Widow, which makes its theatrical debut later this week. The clip offers insight from stars Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz, along with producer Kevin Feige. The trio weighs in on Natasha Romanoff’s story and the role her standalone movie plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Why Florence Pugh Was The First Choice For Yelena Belova

Black Widow director Cate Shortland revealed why Florence Pugh was her first choice to play Yelena Belova. Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Black Widow movie finally hit theaters and Disney Plus through Premier Access this weekend, and fans have been excited to return to the movies for the newest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One particular standout from the film amongst critics and fans alike is the introduction of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.
MoviesCNET

Black Widow review: Slick Marvel superspy action carried by perfect cast

This could be superspy Black Widow's toughest assignment yet. Two years ago the Marvel Cinematic Universe built up to an interstellar Endgame bursting with a galaxy of superhero stars. How can a spy flick with no superpowers follow that? This impossible mission needs the right agents for the job -- and by surrounding Scarlett Johansson with a pitch-perfect cast of new faces, Black Widow reveals what Marvel does best.
MoviesDecider

7 Florence Pugh Movies To Watch If You Loved Yelena in ‘Black Widow’

No matter your opinion on the Black Widow movie—now playing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access—I think we can all agree that Florence Pugh stole the show. As Yelena Belova, the long-lost sister of Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff, Pugh quickly became a fan favorite. Sporting a thick Russian accent, Pugh delivers too many laugh-out-loud jokes to count, from mocking Natasha for her “superhero pose” to bragging about her very cool, very pocketed vest.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

In Black Widow, the MCU Gets Reflective, If Not Introspective

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. If you haven’t seen the film yet and don’t want it spoiled, bookmark this page and come back soon!. Black Widow is a movie about mirroring. It is, in a very literal sense, a film about reflection. This motif runs through all levels...
MoviesGeekTyrant

The First Mutant Character in the MCU Debuted in BLACK WIDOW

We knew that mutants would eventually make their way into the MCU at some point, and it turns out the first mutant character was actually introduced in Black Widow. Actor Olivier Richters played the character Ursa Major in the film, a mutant character who can turn into a bear! The character appeared in the amusing scene with Red Guardian in prison, as the two have an arm-wrestling match and Red Guardian breaks his arm. While he didn’t turn into a bear in this scene, Richters hope that we get to see Major again down the road and next time see him transform into a bear.
MoviesIGN

Black Widow Ending & Post-Credits Explained: New Hero Team for MCU Phase 4? | Canon Fodder

Black Widow is finally here! After almost a two year wait, the Black Widow Movie is in theaters (and on Disney Plus). Directed by Cate Shortland, The 24th film in the MCU saga is a prequel set between Civil War and Infinity War with BIG connections to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the upcoming Hawkeye series, AND we'll take a look at a new player who seems to be assembling a brand superhero new team in the MCU Phase 4. So if you're looking for Black Widow's ending explained and/or post-credits explained, join IGN host Max Scoville for the full Black Widow breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find. In the Black Widow trailer, Scarlett Johanson plays Natasha Romanoff, one of the deadliest fighters in the entire Marvel universe. Marvel Studios' Black Widow gives viewers an inside look at one of Marvel Studios' finest: Black Widow. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Bolova, joined by co-stars David Harbour and Rachel Weiss. In Black Widow 2021, Marvel's Black Widow (not to be confused with an actual black widow spider) shows what Avengers do in between MCU movies on Disney Plus. Black Widow Disney Plus features Black Widow, Taskmaster and a bunch of other characters you've probably never heard of before, except for maybe Red Guardian, who is pretty new. Rockstars like Natasha Romanoff meet heroes like the Red Guardian and quickly realize there's an emergency. Awesome things happen just the same, especially when Valentina Allegra De Fontaine shows up to recruit for either the Dark Avengers or Avengers West Coast. Who is she working for? Probably Nick Fury. Thank you for your co-operation.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Black Widow: when does Black Widow happen in the MCU?

Where exactly does Black Widow fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Natasha Romanoff’s solo MCU movie has finally arrived, and due to the circumstances of Avengers: Endgame, it needs to go back in time a little. That makes when and where its events take place a little confusing, especially now that Marvel is putting out several movies a year.
CelebritiesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Which Black Widow MCU Suit Was The Most Iconic?

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has finally hit Disney+ and theatres nationwide. But which Black Widow outfit really stole the show and cemented her character as an MCU staple?. Ever since Scarlett Johansson graced the silver screen as Natasha Romanoff in 2010’s Iron Man 2, fanboys and fangirls have been completely under her spell. She was gorgeous, cunning, smart, and an all-out badass. And then she came out as a full-fledged Avenger in 2012 alongside heroes like Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man.
MoviesGamespot

Black Widow: Watch The "Prison Break" Clip From The MCU Movie

Marvel's next big movie, Black Widow, opens in theaters and on Disney Plus with Premier Access this Friday, July 9, but you don't need to wait until then to get a glimpse at the film. Marvel has published a minute-long clip from the movie that shows Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and...
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Stars Try To Guess Who Tweets Are About

Black Widow is finally hitting theatres everywhere tomorrow night, marking the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first film release in two years. The movie's star-studded cast includes Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. The Black Widow cast has been busy promoting the movie, and an adorable new video featuring Johansson, Pugh, and Harbour shows them guessing who fan tweets are about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy