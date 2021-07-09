New documentary profiling the life of rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry to air on PBS

Happy Birthday to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, who turns 82 on Sunday (July 18th)!!! Dion and his original backing group the Belmonts helped bring white doo-wop from the Bronx to the national charts with such hits as “I Wonder Why” and “A Teenager In Love.” The group went on to tour nationally, and were co-headliners on the ill-fated “Winter Dance Party” tour that took the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson on February 3rd, 1959. Dion went solo from the group in 1960, and immediately scored with hits such as “The Wanderer,” “Runaround Sue,” “Donna The Prima Donna,” “Ruby Baby” — and later in the decade with “Abraham, Martin, And John.”