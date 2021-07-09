Cancel
New documentary profiling the life of rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry to air on PBS

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary profiling the life of legendary rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry is to air July 27 on PBS. Featuring interviews with his widow, son and grandson – as well as colleagues and musicians who consider him an inspiration, including Keith Richards, Robert Cray, Slash, Darius Rucker and more – the TV special will look at some of the highlights of Berry's decades-spanning career.

