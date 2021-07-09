New documentary profiling the life of rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry to air on PBS
A new documentary profiling the life of legendary rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry is to air July 27 on PBS. Featuring interviews with his widow, son and grandson – as well as colleagues and musicians who consider him an inspiration, including Keith Richards, Robert Cray, Slash, Darius Rucker and more – the TV special will look at some of the highlights of Berry's decades-spanning career.www.guitarworld.com
Comments / 0