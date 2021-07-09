Newsmaker: Police Comm. Michael Harrison On Crime, Guns, Budgets
Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. Last weekend, as the nation celebrated independence from the scourge of 18th century tyranny, the scourge of 21st century violence was felt from coast to coast. The Gun Violence Archive reported that at least 189 people were killed in the US during the 4th of July holiday. In the city of Chicago alone, 104 people were shot over the weekend.www.wypr.org
Comments / 0