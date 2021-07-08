The Future of Automation in Cybersecurity
The future of cybersecurity automation is technology augmenting people, not replacing them. The keys to better cybersecurity defenses are strategic integration of technologies and automation across the security lifecycle giving humans better insights so they can make confident decisions and respond fast. Read our latest Expert Focused eBook to learn how to get the most from automation and empower analysts so they can get and stay ahead.www.cio.com
Comments / 0