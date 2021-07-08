Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The Future of Automation in Cybersecurity

CIO
 12 days ago

The future of cybersecurity automation is technology augmenting people, not replacing them. The keys to better cybersecurity defenses are strategic integration of technologies and automation across the security lifecycle giving humans better insights so they can make confident decisions and respond fast. Read our latest Expert Focused eBook to learn how to get the most from automation and empower analysts so they can get and stay ahead.

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#The Future Of Automation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
TechnologyPosted by
MarketRealist

Automation Anywhere's Moves Indicate Possible IPO in the Future

Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company, is making the moves toward going public through an IPO. Although there hasn’t been any official word about an Automation Anywhere IPO, the company has appointed some top executives who have experience in the process. Article continues below advertisement. In May,...
Technologypower-technology.com

Symbio automates assembly line automation in manufacturing

Concept: California-based Symbio incepts to modernize industrial manufacturing by augmenting existing industrial robots. The company’s middleware, SymbioDCS enabling developers to use languages like Java, Ruby, and Python to formulate instructions for single or whole fleets of robots. Nature of Disruption: Symbio’s software supports automation to process variations from sub-assembly to...
ComputersCIO

Nasuni CloudBound21

Nasuni CloudBound21 is a online event dedicated to providing IT leaders with the resources and practical skills required for their organization to thrive in today’s world of modern file storage. 2020 was an impactful year for file storage. Almost overnight, companies were forced to rethink how they manage, access and...
TechnologyForbes

Into The Age Of Digitalization: Automation Not Alienation

CEO of Season Group, a vertically integrated Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, and SG Wireless, a full-stack IoT provider. The pace of digitalization is faster than ever, and this has been turbocharged during the pandemic, as human connections and transactions have been limited to virtual ones. I remember distinctively the sense of helplessness I felt when our overseas facilities, which usually seemed so close, suddenly felt so far away and out of reach as one country after another announced travel restrictions. It was as if my inability to travel to the sites and see my colleagues prevented me from giving all the support that I wished to give. However, this sense of distance disappeared with the embrace of technologies that connected me with my colleagues overseas via a call or text message.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Test Automation Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Ranorex, Semaphore, WinTask

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Test Automation Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Test Automation Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Automated Data Backup Systems

The 'FamiDRIVE' self-hosted storage system is a solution for families and groups looking for an automated way to keep all of their data securely stowed. The centralized data hub will work to backup data from your choice of devices to allow for recovery or migration, while also enabling users to exchange and share documents as they require. The system accommodates an unlimited number of connections and is free from subscription fees to allow for a unified user experience that's accessible.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Platforms

Splunk Security Cloud is a high-tech new cybersecurity platform that aims to take advantage of cloud computing technologies to provide companies with reliable and safe security analytics, automation and threat intelligence capabilities. Developed by California-based company Splunk, which is perhaps best known for its eponymous data analytics platform, the Splunk...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

📧 Automate Email Sending with Python

The Definitive Snippets Collection for your ETL Pipelines. Often, when executing complex ETL pipelines or simple scripts, we need to read from Email boxes or even automate the sending of Emails with any kind of attachments (CSV, PDF, JPEG, etc.) [Fig.1]. As we can imagine, Python is the ideal companion...
Softwareaithority.com

WISeKey Combats Cybercrime With HIRO Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, The First Ever Integrated Cybersecurity Automation Solution Which Uses Advance AI To Mimic Humans For Learning And Applying knowledge

WISeKey combats cybercrime with HIRO™ Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, the first ever integrated cybersecurity automation solution which uses Advance AI to mimic humans for learning and applying knowledge. Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, developed by WISeKey arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using...
BusinessCIO

How the world’s top chipmaker creates resilience for 110,000 global employees

Over the past year, IT leaders have worked more rigorously than ever to ensure that their employees have access to critical business services they require to do their jobs. But the business resilience inspired by the pandemic is also necessary to establish and maintain relationships with customers, who are increasingly looking to interact with their brands via digital channels. Join us to hear about the work Intel’s done to ensure that 110,000 employees can continue to work remotely, while continuing to win, serve and retain customers.
ComputersCIO

Citizen Developers and the Democratization of Code

When I was starting my career in tech, software development was the preserve of skilled engineers. That paradigm is rapidly becoming obsolete, thanks to the rise of low-code dev tools that allow employees without coding experience (aka “citizen developers”) to create powerful apps using prebuilt templates and intuitive, drag-and-drop interfaces.
Technologyaithority.com

LogRhythm Launches Automation Tools for Rapidly Complying with Qatar Cybersecurity Framework

Organizations can deploy LogRhythm’s tools and immediately meet the regulatory requirements of Qatar’s National Cyber Security Strategy. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), has released a new set of automation tools to allow organizations to rapidly comply with Qatar’s National Cybersecurity Framework. It provides insights into AI engine rules, investigations, reports and reporting packages, LogRhythm’s GeoIP functionality and the compliance maturity model.
ComputersCIO

Rethinking IT governance for agility and innovation

Josh Hamit understands why IT governance sometimes gets a bad rap. “When I and others think of governance, it has the connotation of being slow and having a lot of hoops to jump through, and that’s scary for an organization in this age of digital transformation,” he says. Hamit then...
ComputersBrookings Institution

Why AI is just automation

Work long performed by human decision-makers or organizations increasingly happens via computerized automation. This shift creates new gaps within the governance structures that manage the correctness, fairness, and power dynamics of important decision processes. When existing governance systems are unequipped to handle the speed, scale, and sophistication of these new automated systems, any biased, unintended, or incorrect outcomes can go unnoticed or be difficult to correct even when observed. In this article, I examine what drives these gaps by focusing on why the nature of artificial intelligence (AI) creates inherent, fundamental barriers to governance and accountability within systems that rely on automation. The design of automation in systems is not only a technical question for engineers and implementers, but a governance question for policymakers and requirements holders. If system governance acknowledges and responds to the tendencies in AI to create and reinforce inequality, automated systems should be built to support human values as a strategy for limiting harms such as bias, reduction of individual agency, or the inability to redress harmful outcomes.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Automating Induction by Reflection

Despite recent advances in automating theorem proving in full first-order theories, inductive reasoning still poses a serious challenge to state-of-the-art theorem provers. The reason for that is that in first-order logic induction requires an infinite number of axioms, which is not a feasible input to a computer-aided theorem prover requiring a finite input. Mathematical practice is to specify these infinite sets of axioms as axiom schemes. Unfortunately these schematic definitions cannot be formalized in first-order logic, and therefore not supported as inputs for first-order theorem provers.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Fueling the Future of Healthcare Automation

DARVIS might be a new name in Nashville, but the AI tech startup is positioned to become a game changer in the global healthcare space. A 2021 graduate of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's Project Healthcare, the company relocated its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Nashville in June, bringing its rapidly growing team to the heart of U.S. healthcare. DARVIS - short for Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System - is an innovative tech company utilizing augmented intelligence to automate processes in healthcare settings from digitization of clinical objects to live analysis of operational procedures.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Process Automation Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Latest released the research study on Global Process Automation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Process Automation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Process Automation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),Oracle (United States),IBM (United States),Laserfiche (United States),Nintex UK Ltd (United Kingdom),Kissflow Inc. (United States),Okta Inc. (United States),Zoho Corporation Pvt (India),Process Street (United States),TIBCO Software Inc. (United States) ,OptimumHQ (United States),Process Bliss (United Kingdom),Prophix (United States).
EconomyCIO

Fast track your return to innovation in banking

Crisis Is Accelerating Digital Transformation in Banking, Again. As the banking industry embarks on the road to recovery, it’s time to focus on the fundamental changes needed to build resilience into critical banking systems and accelerate a return to innovation. In this IDC whitepaper, sponsored by Google Cloud and Intel, you will learn:
Technologyhpil.org

Aug. 12 @ 9-10am - Future-Proof Cybersecurity & Incident Response

SBDC Webinar: Future-Proof Cybersecurity and Incident Response. Future-Proof Your Business Series: As our business operations become ever more dependent on computerized and online operations, protecting your company data from critical incidents becomes more and more important to the company’s ability to operate without interruption year round. At the end of...
ComputersCIO

Without Advanced Data Management and Protection, All Else Fails

The scope of storage and data management elements and functions typically requires complementary solutions from more than one vendor. This paper will provide a high-level overview of the data management demands facing organizations today, and identifies the necessary data lifecycle platforms and processes to extract maximum value from the sea of data now available. It will conclude with a brief summary of the Hitachi Vantara-Veritas strategic partnership, and the combined capabilities the partners bring to the data management table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy