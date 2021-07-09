Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE COUNTY At 1252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Greenville Downtown, or near Slater-Marietta, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Greer, Taylors, Travelers Rest, Slater-Marietta, Paris Mountain State Park, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Cleveland and GSP Airport. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH