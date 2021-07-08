Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Security Game Should Be Strategic, But Seems One of Chance

CIO
 12 days ago

The results of the 2021 ReliaQuest Security Technology Sprawl survey are in! Findings reveal that enterprise security, which should be strategic, is many times a game of chance. Burgeoning tool sprawl coupled with lack of strategic metrics and executive and operations misalignments hinder progress. But there is a way out of this quandary – improve efficacies of security tools, leverage automation to overcome resource issues and focus on ROI-based metrics.

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Chance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
TechnologyInfoworld

Digital Workplace and Transformation Solution Toolkit

"Digital transformation” had become a mantra in business circles long before Covid-19 reared its ugly head. But, in fact, the pandemic, and the move to a dispersed workforce, only spurred the need for companies to implement digital initiatives. This eGuide aims to give you a toolkit for today’s digital workplace that will lead to tomorrow’s infrastructure advantage.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Understanding the landscape of cloud security

As a catalyst for change, the pandemic has proved highly effective in influencing business mindsets to accept the viability of remote working. With no choice but to rethink working practices to ensure business continuity, IT management departments across the country were suddenly pushed into investigating, instigating and accelerating cloud computing strategies. As a result, there has been a huge increase in companies moving to the cloud – almost 70% of organizations have stepped up the pace of their digital transformation plans in some way as a result of COVID-19.
Businesscisco.com

The Security Startup Ecosystem and the Trends Cisco is Watching

Building a company from the ground up is not for the faint of heart. I know, I’ve been there. As co-founder of Duo, the leading provider of Zero Trust access security, I know what it means to dedicate yourself fully to a vision, to your customers, and to your team. And I know how daunting it can be to find the right investors to join the team – people and organizations that truly understand, and believe in your vision.
TechnologyCIO

Guiding Customers on their Path to Modernization Through Migration and Managed Services for VMware Cloud on AWS

Effectual is a cloud and security-focused company that offers managed and professional services to help customers enable IT modernization and mitigate risk. They offer deep expertise in managing modern cloud environments for public and private sector organizations across VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and native AWS.Effectual has designed a portfolio of services for every step of the IT modernization journey:
TechnologyCIO

Are you getting the most value from your VMware Cloud?

Enterprises across industries and geographies are scaling up their cloud usage, as 82% of CEOs have a digital transformation or initiative in place. IT leaders focused on finding ways to become more agile, accelerate innovation and better optimize costs are finding success with hybrid clouds.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cybereason Enhances XDR Offering with empow Acquisition

Cybereason Enhances XDR Offering with empow Acquisition. Today’s targeted attacks increasingly take aim at multiple devices and users simultaneously while employing a range of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). To further complicate the work of the defender, traditional security solutions are alert-centric, generating an ever-growing volume of notifications that lack context and fail to correlate to one another even if part of the same attack. This alert-centric, siloed approach gives attackers ample opportunity to hide in the seams, which makes hunting, tracking and eliminating attackers all but impossible.
TechnologyItproportal

The quest for truly integrated digital services

In 2018 Chesterfield Borough Council embarked on an ambitious digital improvement program with the end goal of creating truly citizen-centric council services. Reflecting on the project, Digital Programme Manager, Rachel Felix explores how to deliver modern and efficient integrated digital services. When you first start out on a digital improvement...
TechnologyVentureBeat

The making of an intelligent virtual agent (IVA)

For years, businesses have sought to provide customers with more self-service options and increase automation rates in their contact centers using speech-enabled interactive voice response systems (IVRs). They have also invested heavily in developing web chatbots. However, these systems were complicated to develop and required organizations to purchase, host, and...
TechnologyCIO

From Automated to Autonomous – Manufacturing Industry Digital Transformation

The manufacturing industry is one of the leading sectors starting or speeding up digital transformation. Particularly hard hit by supply chain issues, the sector wants to ensure resilience to business disruption and not be caught again by events with global consequences. To date, however, they have met with varying success. Many of the transformation pilot projects do not land in production, the core of business, and fail to contribute to improved business outcomes. If organizations are failing to scale proof-of-concept to production environments, what is needed to successfully deploy digital models?
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cloud (in)security: Avoiding common cloud misconfigurations

In 2020, digital transformation across all sectors accelerated at lightning speed out of sheer necessity. As a result of this collective cloud scramble, security likely took a back seat to the urgent need to pivot to a fully remote workforce during the height of the pandemic. Now, as we start...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText, announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Softwareaithority.com

CyberRatings Announces First-of-its-kind Cloud Test Focused on Firewall as a Service and Zero Trust Network Access

CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has published its first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) rating. CyberRatings conducted an independent test of Zscaler’s Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), including its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities using Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access. Zscaler earned a ‘AA’ rating overall, with components of the test achieving ‘AA’ to ‘AAA’ ratings.
TechnologyCIO

Making an impact with Cloud Data Management: Veeam & IBM

As consumers, we’re accustomed to easy, intuitive and fast transactions that are driven by data. Therefore, businesses must meet the challenge of managing and mining the data they produce and use, but also ensure that their digital experience is 100% reliable for their customers. In this webinar, Veeam® Vice President...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Top 5 NCSC Cloud Security Principles for Compliance

There are many important factors to consider when choosing a cloud provider for your cloud use cases. For organizations in heavily regulated industries, compliance with relevant regulations is one of the most important things to think about. Whether you’re planning for a single cloud workload or a hybrid multi-cloud setup, maintaining compliance for sensitive data in the cloud is imperative.
Computersdataversity.net

Master Data Management on Cloud Journey

Click to learn more about co-author Kelvin Looi. Click to learn more about co-author Mike Ashwell. Most companies are either considering cloud, if not on a cloud adoption journey already. If you are responsible for Master Data Management (MDM) in your company, you are likely considering moving or implementing MDM on the cloud. Although there are still some challenges and kinks to work out in cloud technology, there are cost efficiencies, agility benefits, and many other advantages that should be driving you to look at cloud as a base for your current and future MDM implementations.
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Building Digital Trust with Machine Identity Management

While digital transformation has been underway for many years now, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made it an overnight business necessity. As organizations were forced to move their operations and workforces online, it became increasingly clear that the key to surviving and emerging stronger out of the crisis is to go digital. Soon, the “digitize or die” realization gave birth to a new momentum that powered digital innovation, helping organizations create unique customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities. According to Mckinsey’s Global Survey of Executives, the COVID-19 crisis led to companies adopting digital or digitally enabled products by a whopping seven years in 2020, unlike anything the world has seen before. Today, from financial services to healthcare to power and utilities, organizations across the spectrum are aggressively digitizing their operations to meet evolving market and consumer expectations.
EconomyCIO

2021 CIO Guide to Modern Data Protection

2021 brings unprecedented data protection challenges, so businesses need to rethink data backup and recovery. The combination of growing security risks, rapid cloud adoption and the lack of prioritizing data backup and recovery creates a tenuous situation that may result in data gaps, security vulnerabilities and lost productivity. w can...
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

How AI is Changing the Role of Network Managers and Teams

Artificial intelligence and AI-powered tools are designed to optimize networks and ensure that everything operates smoothly and efficiently. Yet as vendors continue rolling out new AI tools, the technology is also beginning to change the way network managers approach their jobs. AI is at the forefront of proactive and policy...
Businesschannele2e.com

Zoom Acquires Cloud Contact Center as a Service Five9

Zoom Video Communications is acquiring Five9, a provider of cloud-based contact center software that’s delivered as a service (SaaS). The deal’s price tag is $14.7 billion. This is technology M&A deal number 425 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Application security tools ineffective against new and growing threats

A study by Fastly and ESG, based on insights from information security and IT professionals representing hundreds of organizations globally, revealed growing concerns around adequately securing the rapidly rising number of mission-critical cloud services and API-centric applications. Outdated offerings, false positives, and ineffective blocking are among the main causes driving this global concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy