Destiny 2 is about to be four years old, which is hard to believe. It seems like just yesterday that I was smacking around Crota’s cronies in the depths of the Hive base on the moon in the original Destiny. Oryx’s campaign against the Guardians was also nothing short of epic. Epic to us at least, because we totally killed the most prominent members of Savathûn’s family. Perhaps to her gain though, as the Witch Queen is finally revealing herself as the next big bad in Destiny 2. She appears to be leading the Hive to some extent now, too.