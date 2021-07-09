Cancel
As Democrats Push To Defund The Police, Violent Crime In Cities Run By Democrats Like New York And Chicago Is Literally Off The Charts

 10 days ago

In Chicago, gun violence and deaths are eye-poppingly high, and the same scene is played out daily in places like Manhattan, Portland, Seattle and many other cities run by Democrats. If we were to be kind, we could say that this is because they are incompetent and unable to rightly govern their people. But kindness aside for a moment, the truth is probably much closer to a conspiratorial nature. Why? Because these Democrats are the same ones pushing for a Socialist takeover and defunding the police.

