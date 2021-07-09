Making the Case for ESG and So-Called Net Zero Emissions in Shale

We’ve made no bones about the fact we’re dubious of most so-called ESG (environmental, social, governance) initiatives by any company, including shale oil and gas drillers. But there are many in our industry who have (seemingly overnight) embraced ESG with open arms. One of them is the chairman of the board for DJ Basin producer Civitas/managing partner at the Kimmeridge Energy Management, Ben Dell. Dell presents a vision of the shale energy future like this: There are 10-15 shale drillers nationwide, and every one of them is operating with net zero carbon emissions. What may sound like nirvana to Dell sounds like dystopia to us.