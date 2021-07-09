Cancel
Making the Case for ESG and So-Called Net Zero Emissions in Shale

marcellusdrilling.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve made no bones about the fact we’re dubious of most so-called ESG (environmental, social, governance) initiatives by any company, including shale oil and gas drillers. But there are many in our industry who have (seemingly overnight) embraced ESG with open arms. One of them is the chairman of the board for DJ Basin producer Civitas/managing partner at the Kimmeridge Energy Management, Ben Dell. Dell presents a vision of the shale energy future like this: There are 10-15 shale drillers nationwide, and every one of them is operating with net zero carbon emissions. What may sound like nirvana to Dell sounds like dystopia to us.

Can One Man’s Vision Lead The Shale Industry Out Of The ESG Desert?

“To me, if I think about what the optimal E&P sector looks like, in the U.S. I would think you’d have 10 or 15 of them, and all of them would be net-zero. All of them would have best-in-class boards. All of them would have the compensation aligned with shareholders based on equity performance. I would expect dividend yields of 5-10%, no real growth, returning excess cash to shareholders, and return on capital employed that consistently outperforms their cost of capital. That’s how we’re trying to remake the industry. The easiest way to do this is to go acquire a company and demonstrate that you can do it.”

