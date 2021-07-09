Cancel
Miami, FL

One of Miami’s most historic waterfront restaurants is back

By Virginia Gil
Time Out Miami
Time Out Miami
 8 days ago
Water sports and smoked fish dip—a pairing you can only find at Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant and Adventures. The historic waterfront restaurant at Oleta River State Park resumed operations this week after closing for over a year due to lockdown. Its return was met with a huge celebration—live music, yard games and a ribbon-cutting ceremony—befitting of a beloved dining institution that’s been around for 83 years. Open since 1938, the North Miami Beach establishment operated as a smokehouse and trading post for local fishermen. Over the decades, it transformed into a casual outdoor eatery for parkgoers and smoked fish enthusiasts—theirs is said to be the best in all of South Florida.

