One of Miami’s most historic waterfront restaurants is back

After the wild and crazy ride that was 2020, we’ve never been happier to welcome back Miami Spice. Organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (GMCVB), the two-month prix-fixe dining program returns for its 20th year, offering discounted, three-course menus at select restaurants throughout Miami-Dade. This year, there are nearly 140 participating spots offering lunch/brunch and dinner for $28 and $42, respectively. Prices are up slightly from two years ago when lunch was $23 and dinner was $42, but what’s a couple of bucks in the larger scheme of things? Even with less participation and higher pricing, the meals are more tantalizing than ever as restaurants are seizing the opportunity to welcome back diners and show off their stuff. Think bone marrow, filet mignon and seared Hudson Valley foie gras, among other gourmet offerings, plus plenty of Friday and Saturday evening options for a fancy night out that won’t break the bank.