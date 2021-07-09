Analyst: Cimarex Will Use Cabot as Cash Cow to Grow Permian

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.26.