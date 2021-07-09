Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marcellus, NY

Analyst: Cimarex Will Use Cabot as Cash Cow to Grow Permian

marcellusdrilling.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analyst writing on the Seeking Alpha investors website confirms our concerns over the potential merger between Marcellus driller Cabot Oil & Gas and Permian driller Cimarex Energy (see HUGE NEWS: Permian Driller Cimarex Buying Out Cabot Oil & Gas). From the beginning when the deal was first announced, we voiced concerns that Cabot’s Marcellus program may become the second sister in a merged company. The SA analyst agrees…

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marcellus, NY
Marcellus, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cimarex Energy#Cash Cow#Cimarex Will Use Cabot#Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why You're Smart to Buy This Growing Cash Cow

Income investors can also own a growing business. This company has a pristine balance sheet. A recent acquisition by a large boat manufacturer is something to keep an eye on. Many stock analysts draw a distinctive line between growth stocks and income stocks. It's not common that a company can have a high growth rate while already in a position to generate enough free cash to continue investing in the business and returning a large amount of capital to shareholders.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Plains All American, Oryx Midstream merge Permian Basin assets

Consolidation is being felt in all sectors of the energy industry, with a Midland-based midstream company one of the latest to be involved. Oryx Midstream Holdings has entered into an agreement to merge its assets, operations and commercial activities in the Permian Basin with the majority of Plains All-American’s assets within the Permian Basin. Oryx’s assets include approximately 1,600 miles of pipeline and related operational storage capacity within the Permian Basin in addition to long-term acreage dedication and marketing agreements covering approximately 1.3 million acres.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Kinder Morgan buys LNG, RNG company

US-based Kinder in March formed a group to examine opportunities in low-carbon energy. Kinder Morgan said July 16 it was acquiring Indianapolis-based Kinetrex, a supplier of liquefied natural gas and an emerging player in renewable natural gas. For $310mn, Kinder said it was acquiring Kinetrex from an affiliate of Parallel49...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Chesapeake Goes Whole Hog on ESG, Certifying Gas Across 2 Basins

In January of this year, EQT Corporation announced it would partner with a Denver, CO company calling itself “Project Canary” to run a test on two of its shale gas pads, to prove the natural gas produced is “certified responsibly sourced” (see EQT Partners with Project Canary on “Responsibly Sourced” NatGas). A little over three months later Chesapeake Energy announced it would do the same thing, running a test on two well pads with multiple wells–one in Bradford County, PA, the other in Wyoming County, PA–using the same Project Canary program (see Chesapeake Signs Up with “Responsibly Sourced Gas” Program).
Seneca County, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Seneca Partners with NexTier to Test Carbon Emissions from Fracking

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Seneca Resources Company, the exploration and production subsidiary of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), is the latest company to jump on the ESG (environmental, social, governance) bandwagon. Seneca is partnering with NexTier Oilfield Solutions, an oilfield services company that fracks and completes wells for companies like Seneca, to study the carbon emissions that come from fracking shale wells.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

EIA DPR: NatGas Production in M-U Heading Down in August

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Drilling Productivity Report for July (with forecasted numbers for August) predicts natural gas production in the Marcellus/Utica region will once again *decrease* month over month. Unfortunately. Just last month EIA said M-U production would increase this month (in July), breaking a string of decreases in production that has lasted since January 2020 (see EIA DPR: NatGas Production in M-U Finally Reverses, Goes Up in July). But now we’re back to decreasing production once again, although not by a lot. Just 13 MMcf/d will go missing out of the mix next month. But still, we’d rather see more production rather than less.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Oilfield Jobs Slooowly Recover, M-U Added 608 New Jobs in June

Some 102,000 jobs in the oil and gas industry disappeared due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic (thank you China). Since the recovery began earlier this year, the oil and gas sector has restored roughly 18,600 of those jobs, or 18%, according to the latest monthly employment report issued by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC). Here in the Marcellus/Utica region, all three M-U states that drill and produce gas added new jobs in June.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Where Cabot Oil & Gas Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Cabot Oil & Gas evaluate the company at an average price target of $20.33 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $18.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Offer Predictions for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
Stocksetftrends.com

Analysts Growing Bullish on These ARKF ETF Holdings

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) is up 7% year-to-date, an admirable performance given the lethargy experienced by growth stocks in the first quarter. While ARKF’s performance lags that of the broader market, the fintech exchange fund could be a second half winner as analysts grow bullish on a number of ARKF’s components. Take the case of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). The cryptocurrency exchange operator went public earlier this year and ARK swiftly scooped up the stock, adding it to several of its ETFs, including ARKF.
Marcellus, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Cimarex CEO Reworks $32M Stock Deal – Cabot Merger Still On

In May MDN told you about one of the oddest combinations in recent memory–the merger of Permian driller Cimarex Energy with Marcellus driller Cabot Oil & Gas (see HUGE NEWS: Permian Driller Cimarex Buying Out Cabot Oil & Gas). Given the negative reaction by stock analysts and investors, we had hoped maybe the deal would fall apart. Given the recent development that Cimarex CEO Thomas Jorden is potentially turning down $32 million in payouts from the deal (he’s staying on as CEO of the combined company), it sure seems like this deal is likely to happen.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
Trafficmarcellusdrilling.com

With Maintenance at LNG Plants Over, Sales Volumes Increase Again

Strong demand for LNG from Europe and Asia is causing the price of natural gas to go high and (for now) stay high (see LNG Exports Play Starring Role in Current High Price of NatGas). Of course “high price” is relative, depending on what part of the country here at home, and what part of the world for markets abroad. Lately, American exports of natural gas have been running at less than full capacity. Why? Because portions of a number of LNG export facilities have been offline for maintenance. That’s now pretty much over and LNG export volumes are once again increasing.
Carlsbad, NMCurrent-Argus

Recovery of Permian oil industry evident in rig count

There’s some great news concerning the oil and gas industry in the state and nation right now. Baker Hughes reports that the count of total rigs in the United States has gone up from 461 to 470. The tally has continued to increase for the past two weeks. Much of that good news is taking place right here.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.26.
Energy Industrymodernreaders.com

Contrasting Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation. Risk and Volatility. Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.73,...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement

BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM ANNOUNES BITCOIN MINING AGREEMENT TO OPERATE UP TO ONE MILLION BITMINERS TO BE DEPLOYED ACROSS THREE NATURAL GAS ENERGY PRODUCING SITES IN ALBERTA CANADA. Los Angeles Ca , July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Petroleum Company (OTC:BKRP), a Nevada corporation ("Black Rock"), announced today it has entered into a binding agreement with Optimum Mining Host Limited Liability Co to host and operate up to one million Bit miners to be relocated from locations in China and exported to Canada by(OMH) to be deployed by BKRP, across three Natural Gas producing sites located in Alberta Canada with the first 200,000 units to hosted on site of the recently announced Planned acquisition by BKRP, the Quirk Creek Gas plant operated by Caledonian Midstream Corporation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy