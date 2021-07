WINDSOR LOCKS — WINDSOR LOCKS -- A drop-in lemonade craft will take place in the children’s room at the Windsor Locks Library, 28 Main St. The craft is available during open hours from Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23. The project is best for children ages three to eight. No registration is required. Visit https://www.windsorlockslibrary.org/ or call 860-627-1495 for more information.