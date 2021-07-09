Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Richmond Gas-Fired Plant Explores Building Pipeline Thru 5 Counties

marcellusdrilling.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. MDN first told you about plans to build the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,650 megawatt state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant, in June 2018 (see Huge New Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Coming Near Richmond, VA). A year later, in June 2019, the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board approved a key permit for the project (see Virginia Approves Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Project Near Richmond). Although the application for the project said an existing 16-inch gas pipeline owned by Virginia Natural Gas crosses through the site (implying the project would use that line to feed the plant), earlier this year a subsidiary of the same company formed and is exploring building a 24-inch gas pipeline that would traverse five counties in the region.

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Henrico, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Industry
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Gas Pipeline#Infrastructure#Gas Plant#Marcellus Drilling News#Mdn#Gemma Power Systems#Chickahominy Pipeline Llc#Transco#Columbia Gas Cross#Chickahominy Power#Virginia Natural Gas#Vng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Google
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy