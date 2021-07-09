The 33 New Lego Sets That Make Great Gifts For Toddlers With Developing Motor Skills

When you visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland, you want to be in the action, going on rides. You certainly don't want to spend your entire vacation waiting in line. Disney knows this, so the brand's introduced a virtual-queue system to help you spend less time in line and more time making magical memories. Currently, there are two major rides that are compatible with the virtual-queue system: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney World and Disneyland, and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure at California Adventure's Avengers Campus. Once you join the queue, you'll be given a boarding-group number, and you can enjoy the rest of the park until it's your turn to ride. Unfortunately, there's only so many virtual-queue spots to go around, and they disappear quickly (like, within seconds).