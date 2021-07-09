NatGas Power Plants Fire Up at Shell’s PA Cracker Site

In January of this year, EQT Corporation announced it would partner with a Denver, CO company calling itself “Project Canary” to run a test on two of its shale gas pads, to prove the natural gas produced is “certified responsibly sourced” (see EQT Partners with Project Canary on “Responsibly Sourced” NatGas). A little over three months later Chesapeake Energy announced it would do the same thing, running a test on two well pads with multiple wells–one in Bradford County, PA, the other in Wyoming County, PA–using the same Project Canary program (see Chesapeake Signs Up with “Responsibly Sourced Gas” Program).