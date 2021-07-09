NatGas Power Plants Fire Up at Shell’s PA Cracker Site
As the mighty Shell ethane cracker plant complex in Monaca (Beaver County), PA continues its march toward full operation sometime next year, another key piece has fallen into place. Shell reports that the 250-megawatt, gas-fired electric plant that will power the mighty cracker was fired up yesterday–all three turbines–and that the facility produced and flowed electricity onto the PJM electric grid. It was “a major milestone” on the way to finishing the now 80% complete cracker complex.marcellusdrilling.com
Comments / 0