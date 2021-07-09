Lack of Pipelines Causes Alarm, High NatGas Prices in Boston, NYC
According to S&P Global Platts, a widening gas storage deficit in the Eastern U.S. is “raising alarm in the Northeast downstream market area” where winter 2021-22 forwards prices are up sharply since the start of injection season beginning April 1st. In particular, the forward contracts (prices negotiated now for future delivery of natural gas) for January 2022 in Boston and New York City are through the roof. It’s pretty plain why this is happening–no new pipelines.marcellusdrilling.com
Comments / 0