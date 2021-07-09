Lack of Pipelines Causes Alarm, High NatGas Prices in Boston, NYC

Strong demand for LNG from Europe and Asia is causing the price of natural gas to go high and (for now) stay high (see LNG Exports Play Starring Role in Current High Price of NatGas). Of course “high price” is relative, depending on what part of the country here at home, and what part of the world for markets abroad. Lately, American exports of natural gas have been running at less than full capacity. Why? Because portions of a number of LNG export facilities have been offline for maintenance. That’s now pretty much over and LNG export volumes are once again increasing.