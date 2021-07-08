Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

One week away: The IRS sends out Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

thv11.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — You could soon have a couple of hundred extra dollars in your bank account thanks to the Advance Child Tax Credit. The IRS will make the first payment to parents on July 15. Most families will get the money through direct deposit. A mailed check is the second form of payment.

www.thv11.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Covid#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Oregonian

Stimulus update: When will next stimulus payment be sent? Dates for next check

Millions of American families are noticing extra money in their checking accounts this week. The Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department began sending child tax credit payments in the form of direct deposits on July 15. The first batch of advance monthly payments – worth about $15 billion – have been sent to about 35 million families with 86% delivered via direct deposit.
Income TaxPosted by
Salina Post

IRS: 2.2M more COVID stimulus checks sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced today they have disbursed more than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent six weeks of the effort brings the total...
Income TaxPosted by
Forbes

Why Some Taxpayers Got Three Checks From The IRS In July

If you’re used to getting one refund check from the U.S. Treasury after you file your individual tax return with the Internal Revenue Service, you might be surprised this year to keep getting checks—or direct deposit payments. What’s going on? The IRS is still sending out third round stimulus payments, plus-up stimulus payments for those who got shorted, unemployment compensation tax refunds, as well as advanced payments of the child tax credit. It’s like the IRS is a cash machine. Here’s how to check that you’re getting what’s rightfully yours.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

CTC Stimulus Checks Update: Here Is How You Can Receive It Swiftly

The first CTC stimulus checks have already been delivered to millions of Americans last week- which will certainly help families tide over. It comes as no surprise as this advance cash payment is definitely quite a big relief financially for those families that have been in the preparation for food, child care, as well as back-to-school shopping.
Income TaxCNET

No child tax credit check yet? Reasons for holdups and what to do next

If you haven't received your child tax credit check you may be worried about where your money is and why there's a delay. You also be wondering if you qualify for the payments or if your information isn't up to date. This year's child tax credit changes mean that eligible families can get advance monthly payments between now and December. They'll get the other half of the money during tax time next year. And many families are banking on the extra money to cover childcare, food and other expenses. Families can receive as much as $300 for each qualifying dependent each month depending on the child's age and the parent's income.
Income TaxAOL Corp

Stimulus checks: IRS sends 2.2 million more payments in latest round

The Internal Revenue Service sent out more than 2.2 million stimulus checks in the last six weeks, according to the Treasury Department, as the agency continues to distribute the last remaining payments through the summer. The IRS has now sent out more than 171 million payments as part of the...
Income Taxthebalance.com

IRS Sends More Supplemental Stimulus Payments

The IRS continues to distribute so-called “plus-up” payments for those entitled to larger stimulus checks, with some in the latest round going out as recently as this week. That means if you made less money in 2020 than in 2019 and recently filed your tax return, you should check your...
Personal Financecrossroadstoday.com

3 Reasons You May Not Receive Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are a lifeline for millions of retirees, but they’re not guaranteed. Not everyone is eligible to collect Social Security, and if you don’t qualify, you may need to save more than you think to make ends meet in retirement. If you expect to rely on your benefits...
PoliticsKOAT 7

Rossen Reports: IRS sending new refunds; are you on the list?

Our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen is hitting three big headlines in his latest Rossen Reports Rundown. Check it out in the video above. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing millions of refunds to those who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation they received last year. The refund average for those people is about $1,265, meaning some taxpayers owed refunds will receive more and some less, the IRS said in a statement. Refunds will be distributed by direct deposit or by paper check. The IRS previously said that more than 10 million people had submitted their 2020 tax returns before the American Rescue Plan Act was signed March 11. Under the act, the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation earned last year is excluded from taxable income. For more information on this, click here.
Personal FinanceWGAL

IRS tax refunds remain behind schedule

Millions of Americans are still waiting to get their tax refunds from the IRS. WGAL is hearing from many viewers, asking when they will get their tax refund. The National Taxpayer Advocate’s annual report released several weeks ago showed that 35 million tax returns were still being held for manual reviews.

Comments / 2

Community Policy