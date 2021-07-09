This Cordless Flat Iron Is On Par With Full-Size Ones

Imagine it's a Friday night, and you want to unwind with some of your fave self-care trends. You run a bubble bath, do a face mask and maybe even a little meditation. At this point, you're feeling good and wishing you had one more indulgence to top the night off. Ever thought of having an at-home nail salon experience? We think it's the perfect way to end a self-care night, and thanks to Olive & June, you can do just that. The nail care brand has all the things you need to make an at-home nail salon experience a reality, from an easy-to-use polish bottle handle to cuticle serum and gorgeous nail polish collections. Oh, and BTW from now until July 18, you can score 20 percent off everything on the site when you use code 'VACAY' at checkout. So basically, now's the time to stock up on all the nail care essentials you need, especially since this is the brand's *only* sitewide sale until Black Friday.