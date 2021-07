There is a lot of interest bubbling up for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this transfer window, and it genuinely looks like he could leave the club. I wouldn’t blame him at all, he has dropped down the pecking order and if as you’d imagine, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, and Andreas Christensen to continue the form they had last season, then Zouma is never going to be any more than a backup here through no fault of his own.