Chance the Rapper commands the stage in 'Magnificent Coloring World' trailer

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggH6p_0asDCpiT00
Chance the Rapper stars in the new trailer for "Magnificent Coloring World." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper rocks the stage in front of passionate fans in the new trailer for his upcoming concert film, Magnificent Coloring World.

The project, which is coming exclusively to AMC theaters on Aug. 13, presents a secret concert Chance the Rapper held in 2017.

A select group of fans are selected to attend the concert in the clip released on Friday. The concert took place in Chance the Rapper's hometown of Chicago.

"Hearing these giant choral sounds, it hits you right in the heart," Chance the Rapper says about the performance.

Pre-sale tickets for Magnificent Coloring World go on sale July 16.

Chance the Rapper last released the song "The Heart & the Tongue" in March, and performed the song on Good Morning America in June.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
