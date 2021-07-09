Digital grocery shopping (including mobile) has bright future
A new survey indicates consumers will continue buying groceries online post-pandemic, with strong mobile usage trends. According to a new survey of 1,000 U.S. adults from Inmar Intelligence, 87% of respondents had shopped online at least once before the pandemic. Of those online shoppers, the majority order between 50 and 75% of their grocery list online, and 19% solely shop online for 100 percent of their grocery list. In a promising sign for mobile grocery sites and apps, one-quarter of respondents order 75% of their groceries with a mobile device, and 20% do all their grocery shopping via mobile.chainstoreage.com
