CSA Exclusive: Beauty brand succeeds with Facebook livestream

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Alleyoop, the Facebook “Live Shopping Fridays” livestream promotion is proving to be a slam dunk for sales and engagement. Based in Los Angeles, Alley Oop is a beauty/body care brand that obtains about 70% of its sales volume via direct-to-consumer channels, and also sells through third-party retail partners. Leila Kashani, CEO and founder of Alleyoop, recently spoke with Chain Store Age about how her company became a pioneering participant in Facebook’s summer livestream series and reaped early adopter benefits.

chainstoreage.com

