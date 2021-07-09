Notice of Filing Pursuant to 20 CFR §655.734(a)(1)(ii) Please take notice that this employer has filed a labor condition application in connection with petitioning for an H-1B nonimmigrant. The labor condition application involves one nonimmigrant in the occupational classification of Visiting Assistant Professor, Spanish Department, at $46,920 to $61,200 per year from 07/01/2021 to 06/30/2023 at 370 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041. The labor condition application is available for public inspection at 370 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041. Complaints alleging misrepresentation...