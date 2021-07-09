Help Wanted: (Repost) Lenoir County Health Department - Public Health Nurse Supervisor I

HIRING RANGE: $46,367 - $55,116. Primary purpose of the position: This position is to coordinate all clinical services for the betterment of the agency and staff by the following: To direct public health programs and plan for staff availability. To monitor diseases/trends in the community and adjust programs to meet the needs of the community. To schedule clinics and provide educational and assessment needs for persons served. To ensure program guidelines are met, including collecting and monitoring data, writing mandated reports and initiating changes and/or new programs in a timely manner.