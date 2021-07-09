A Guide To Little Bangladesh, From Newly Elected City Council Member Shahana Hanif
All of Shahana Hanif’s recommendations for teheri, chapati, fuchka, and more in the neighborhood. Walk down the stretch of Church Avenue between McDonald Avenue and Dahill Road known as Kensington’s “Little Bangladesh” with Shahana Hanif, and you’re not likely to get very far. People will stop you every few feet to talk with the 30-year-old feminist organizer and activist, and it’s clear that she’s looked to as a leader in her community.www.theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0