Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

It's common to see the huge white webbed nests of Gypsy Moth Caterpillars here in Connecticut. Last year in New Hampshire, I was amazed at how many had made nests in the thousands of trees up there. Connecticut has kept our Gypsy Moth population down in recent decades, I remember in the 70's and 80's when they were rampant. My grandfather used to climb up the tree and burn the nests with a torch. According to the Entomological Society of America, The Northeast United States is in the midst of one of the largest outbreaks of Gypsy Moths in decades, and that's probably one of the last times that you'll read the terms "Gypsy Moth" or "Gypsy Ant", ever.