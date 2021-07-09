Cancel
Boston, MA

Rihanna Ensemble to Present Three-Part Video for Signature Series

By Tori Donahue
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Signature Series, Berklee will honor the legendary performing artist, businesswoman, fashion designer, and actress Rihanna over the course of three videos. In this series, the Berklee Rihanna Ensemble will pay tribute to the artist and her relevance to current issues and social movements. Directed by Grammy-nominated saxophonist and professor Tia Fuller, the ensemble will release its tribute videos via the Berklee YouTube channel on three consecutive Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET—July 22, July 29, and August 5. In addition to Fuller's direction, the ensemble will be led by Berklee students Lyara Antoine as creative director, Sarai Miracle as manager and producer, and Christian Sessoms as musical director.

