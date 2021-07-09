Rihanna Ensemble to Present Three-Part Video for Signature Series

Along with being spotted in the streets of New York City over the last few weeks, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were recently caught filming a music video together. The couple was seen in the Bronx surrounded by a crew and fans as they filmed scenes from what appears to be an upcoming visual for an upcoming release. Rocky and Rihanna shared an embrace and walked through the streets as a cameraman captured the moment as fans went crazy in the background. It is unclear exactly what the filming was for but A$AP Rocky did note a few months back that he nearly completed his fourth studio album All Smiles.