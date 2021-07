The lone Bulldog to earn All-State honors, Marquez plans to come back stronger next season.While the Woodburn girls soccer team's season was cut short against eventual 4A state champion North Marion, the team still recognized junior Myranda Marquez for excellence on the field. "I'm very honored to be recognized with a first team All-State distinction," Marquez said. "I've worked very hard to get where I am today, so being recognized really means a lot to me and just makes me want to continue to get better." Woodburn girls soccer coach Andrea Whiteman said she was proud of...