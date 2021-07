Scooter company Bird is expanding its services by partnering with another mobility vehicle company Scootaround to bring accessible electric vehicles rentals to New York City. The company recently announced that its main app will now allow those with mobility issues to rent one of three models of electric transportation vehicles, including a three- and four-wheel scooter and the Whill Model Ci2 power wheelchair. After picking their vehicle of choice, the rider will be able to rent it for a period between one and 14 days. Riders are expected to receive an in-person tutorial on the day of their rental so that they can be well-equipped to charge, store and comfortably use the electric scooters.