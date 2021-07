Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 3/4 cent per bushel, November soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents, and September KC wheat is up 5 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains were mixed to higher overnight with gains being led by Chicago wheat while small losses were seen in corn and soybean oil. The focus is firmly on weather the next 10 to 14 days as the critical pollination phase is on the Midwest. If yield potential is being perceived as slipping, risk premium will be required.