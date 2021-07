The latest Titans rumors are surrounding Jeffery Simmons and if he is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. Obviously Aaron Donald is widely known as the best defensive tackle in the league, but Simmons is making a case for being right behind him as the best interior defensive lineman. Simmons is entering his 3rd year with the Titans and is a pivotal key to the defense's success in 2021. Chat Sports host Tom Downey analyzes Simmons and where he ranks among NFL defensive tackles. Let’s show the bosses at Chat Sports that Titans fans represent - get us to 1,000 subscribers!