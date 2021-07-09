Gov. Newsom highlights 'transformative education package' for California's public schools
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced "transformative education package" for California's public schools. According to the press release, Newsom visited an elementary school in Napa County to sign AB 130 "his $123.9 billion Pre-K and K-12 education package that was developed through strong collaboration with the Legislature, providing an unprecedented level of school and student funding to transform the state's public schools into gateways of equity and opportunity."www.abc10.com
Comments / 1