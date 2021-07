WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — A toddler and a 32-year-old man were shot Tuesday night in West Humboldt Park, police said. About 7:25 p.m., the 2-year-old boy and the man were in front of a house in the 1500 block of North Tripp Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car drove up. One person got out of the car and fired shots at the pair, hitting the man in his face and the toddler in his left leg, police said.