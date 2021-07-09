Cancel
Marvel Blocked Stan Lee Cameo from The Simpsons Loki Parody

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Simpsons was barred from featuring an animated Stan Lee cameo in the new Loki parody special, citing a new policy from Marvel that the late creator's cameos are over now that he's passed away. Famously, Lee had shown up in nearly every Marvel movie over the past two decades, typically to provide a dose of comic relief in a brief cameo appearance. Lee died in 2018 at the age of 95, and his final cameos were seen in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame the next year.

