Providence Police Seek Man Who Dragged Ex-Girfriend by Car
Providence Police are seeking a 25-year-old male, who they say dragged his ex-girlfriend by his vehicle on Thursday -- before he fled the scene. On Thursday, police were responding to a traffic accident at 66 Pleasant Street in the Mount Hope section of the East Side shortly after 5 PM, when they observed a disturbance in the roadway in front of 28 Pleasant Street involving a female getting dragged by a vehicle.www.golocalprov.com
Comments / 0