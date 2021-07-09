Early Voting to Begin in October for the 2021 General Election

Early in-person voting will be conducted by voting machine at seven polling sites in Union County. Union County, NJ – Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi reminds residents that early in-person voting in New Jersey will begin in October for the 2021 General Election. “There are three options for voting this year, so eligible voters can plan ahead and choose an option that makes it easy and convenient for them to participate, especially since this is a gubernatorial election year,” said Ms. Rajoppi. “It’s also important to have an alternate option ready, in case of unforeseen emergency.”