The Hilo 12s All-Stars dropped their opening game at the state Little League tournament on Friday, 4-3 to Honolulu in Kihei, Maui. Logan Doran produced two of Hilo’s three hits, finishing with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Hilo fell behind 4-1 before scoring two runs in the fifth but wasn’t able to plate the tying run.