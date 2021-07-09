Molson Coors ending production of Coors Seltzer, Brewbound reports

Coca-Cola stock (NYSE: KO) jumped more than 4% in just the last one week. In the last ten days, also, the rise has been more than 4% while in the last one month the stock is up almost 2%. The primary reason for the rally in the last one week has been the strength the stock is displaying as the company nears its Q2 2021 results announcement. KO is expected to report EPS of $0.55, which would mark a 31% y-o-y rise, while revenues are expected to grow 29% to $9.25 billion in the quarter. Coca-Cola is also innovating with its offerings, especially Coca-Cola Zero Sugar by trying to give it a refreshing taste and new packaging. Rising health consciousness along with the demand for fresh flavors has been driving the sale of beverages in recent times. Keeping this trend in mind, Coca-Cola has optimized the flavors of the existing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while retaining its core ingredients and nutritional content.