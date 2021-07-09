Attorney intends to use insanity defense in Letcher woman’s child porn case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Letcher County woman indicted on federal child porn charges back in April has signaled that she intends to pursue an insanity defense. Nicole Combs, 33, was indicted back in April along with Eric Banks, 46, on a charge of producing child pornography. Combs also faces sex abuse, sodomy and incest charges in Letcher Circuit Court, while Banks is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor.mountain-topmedia.com
