These Photos Show Grand Junction’s Drastic Change in a Few Short Years

Grand Junction is growing, there's no doubt about that. These photos from 2008 to now show just how much our small town has changed in a few short years. If you are a life-long resident of Grand Junction, you have seen tons of changes over the years including businesses that come and go, as well as the streets we drive on from point A to point B. But, even people who have been in Grand Junction for just a short time have witnessed many changes over the past year.