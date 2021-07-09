Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

These Photos Show Grand Junction’s Drastic Change in a Few Short Years

By Zane Mathews
 9 days ago
Grand Junction is growing, there's no doubt about that. These photos from 2008 to now show just how much our small town has changed in a few short years. If you are a life-long resident of Grand Junction, you have seen tons of changes over the years including businesses that come and go, as well as the streets we drive on from point A to point B. But, even people who have been in Grand Junction for just a short time have witnessed many changes over the past year.

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

