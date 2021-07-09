Cancel
Meth Pollution in Waterways Turns Trout Into Junkies

By Shi En Kim
Smithonian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen humans dispose of trash or chemicals in waterways, our aquatic neighbors might regard that waste as food. In a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, researchers tested the effect of methamphetamine, a common drug found in wastewater, on brown trout (Salmo trutta) by placing them in a water tank spiked with the drug. The outcome isn’t exactly surprising: Brown trout can get hooked on meth, too.

