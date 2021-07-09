Meth Pollution in Waterways Turns Trout Into Junkies

Human pollution is often evident from oil slicks and plastic drifting on shore, but many of the drugs that we consume also end up washing out into our water and current effluent treatment isn't equipped to deal with them. Drugs such as fluoxetine - also known as Prozac - creeping into our waterways can embolden fish and alter their behaviour, but pharmaceutical pollution doesn't end with prescribed medication. Illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine, can also accumulate in our waterways. 'Whether illicit drugs alter fish behaviour at levels increasingly observed in surface water bodies was unclear', says Pavel Horký from the Czech University of Life Sciences Prague, Czech Republic. He and his colleagues, from the same university and the University of Southern Bohemia in ?eské Bud?jovice, Czech Republic, decided to investigate whether brown trout (Salmo trutta) are at risk of addiction from illegal methamphetamine in their waterways and discovered that they are. The team publish this alarming discovery in Journal of Experimental Biology at https://journals.biologists.com/jeb.