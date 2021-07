Is this possible? A mirrorless camera with a full frame imaging sensor for less than $800? A new rumor suggests it is. Canon Rumors reports with confidence that Canon might release such a camera in 2022. An EOS R model that will go over the counter for less than $800. Mind the EOS RP launched at $1,299 (and is currently at $999). Along with a kit lens this could sell for less than $1,000.