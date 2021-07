HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man sentenced to at least 48 years in prison on a first degree murder conviction saw two motions denied in a Reno County courtroom Friday. Charles Christopher Logsdon has filed a civil motion citing ineffective counsel. On Friday he was back in court to present two motions. The first was to have Judge Trish Rose recuse herself from the case. That motion was denied. The second was to have the entire District Attorney's office removed from the case. Logsdon’s defense attorney stated that the case would be an emotionally charged one if it made it back to trial again. That motion was also denied.