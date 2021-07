General Motors is recalling 26,847 Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and GMC Yukon XL SUVs from the 2021 model year because a software problem may cause their power steering system to suddenly stop working. If this happens while the vehicle is in motion, drivers will still be able to steer the vehicle but may need to use more effort to turn the steering wheel, especially at low speeds.